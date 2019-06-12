Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Want to Expand Their Family 'As Soon As Possible'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are already looking to the future!

A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the newlyweds, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, are ready to add a baby to the picture. Pratt, 39, shares 6-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and Schwarzenegger, 29, has often been seen bonding with the little guy.

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source says of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE the couple made a point of including Jack into their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” said the source.

Schwarzenegger enjoyed the time she spent with father and son, added the insider.

“Katherine never minded that her dates with Chris many times involved a kid activity, like a matinee movie, or going to Disneyland,” said the source. “Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad.”

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in front of close family and friends. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy,” the source added.

Guests in attendance included Jack and her brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina. Actor Rob Lowe also got an invite, bringing along sons Johnny and Matthew.

Following the ceremony, Pratt was spotted with his wedding band on his left hand as he escorted his bride to the tented reception area.

Their guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn while a live band played. As for the food served during the reception, the bride and groom had a selection from a “very vibrant menu,” an insider told PEOPLE.

“They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu,” the insider shared. “For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.”