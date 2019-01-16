Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Want a Religious Wedding' — And It Could Be Soon!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s shared spirituality will play a major role in their marriage.

The couple, who announced their engagement on Monday, bonded over their Christian faith early on and a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that it will be front and center at their wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They’re going to want a religious wedding,” says a source. “I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does, too. God is going to be a part of this marriage.”

Another insider close to Schwarzenegger, 29, adds the two likely won’t wait long before tying the knot.

“They are one of those rare couples that you root for from the beginning. It won’t be a long engagement — Katherine has already talked about having a summer 2019 wedding.”

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Jason Merritt/Getty; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Pratt, 39, loves that Schwarzenegger doesn’t shy away from discussing her beliefs openly, the first source tells PEOPLE.

“He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen.”

RELATED VIDEO: Katherine Schwarzenegger Said Chris Pratt Was ‘Looking Good’ Back in 2017 — Before They Dated

Following a whirlwind romance that began over the summer, Pratt announced that the couple is engaged on Instagram, captioning the post, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️.”

Schwarzenegger responded in kind by sharing the same photo and writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” alongside a red heart emoji and a ring emoji.

Anna Faris, Pratt’s ex-wife, also congratulated the two, writing, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

Pratt kept things traditional by asking Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger for their daughter’s hand in marriage, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“He asked for Maria and Arnold ’s blessing and was very traditional about things,” the source said.

The source added the question came as no surprise to her parents — Pratt has long been vocal about his desire to start a future with Schwarzenegger.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Asked Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Permission Before Proposing: Source

“Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning,” the source said. “Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

For more about Pratt and Schwarzenegger, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.