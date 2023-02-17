Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Enjoy 'Awesome' Outing at Super Nintendo World

The couple attended the event at Universal Studios Hollywood ahead of the premiere of Pratt's upcoming animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on February 17, 2023 12:26 PM
Chris Pratt (L) and US writer Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World celebration event
Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt had a playful night out.

The couple stepped out Wednesday for a date night at the Super Nintendo World welcome ceremony at Universal Studios Hollywood, dressed for an evening of video-game goodness.

Pratt, 43, wore a whimsically patterned button-up under a mustard-colored jacket, while Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, looked casually chic in a denim jacket over a white T-shirt. Both wore coordinating black pants and shoes.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor even gave a glimpse of the new park area on his Instagram Story, posting a video of dancers (dressed as Mario!) entertaining the crowd amid a themed light show.

"You guys are going to freak when you see this place!!!" he wrote. "#SuperNintendoWorld is AWESOME! @unistudios"

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Date Night at Super Nintendo World Opening
Chris Pratt's Instagram Story. Chris Pratt Instagram

Located on the lower level of the Los Angeles park in a space previously dedicated to sound stages, the enclosed Super Mario World features an array of eye-popping sights and sounds from the Mario Bros. franchise, including a gigantic Bowser's Castle inside the Mushroom Kingdom.

In a sneak peek last month, PEOPLE was able to explore the land, which features a state-of-the-art ride in Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. The attraction is a combination of virtual reality and a traditional track ride — guests wear head-mounted VR goggles while inside their moving Kart as they battle against one another.

The new attractions come ahead of the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which features Pratt in the lead role of Mario plus Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey King, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Jack Black as Bowser, among others.

"Y'all don't even know what you're about to see!!!" Pratt wrote on Instagram last week alongside a poster for the film. "There's not a bigger Mario fan than myself. 10 year old me would flip my turtle if I knew I'd grow up to voice this character."

"I'm so honored to be Mario and carry on the legacy of bringing joy to the world through Miyamoto-San's character," the actor added. "Everyone is fantastic in the film. The trailers are great but you ain't seen nothin yet!!! #SuperMarioMovie."

Chris Pratt (L) and US writer Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World celebration event
Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and Schwarzenegger Pratt recently celebrated Valentine's Day with sweet tributes to each other on social media.

For her part, the Gift of Forgiveness author — who tied the knot with Pratt in June 2019 and shares two daughters, 2-year-old Lyla and 8-month-old Eloise, with him — posted a snuggled-up selfie along with the simple caption, "♥️valentine♥️."

Pratt shared a snapshot series leading with a photo of the couple, plus a few more sweet solo images of his smiling wife. "My love for you is as big as your hair! Happy Valentine's Day to my love," he wrote.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters April 7.

