Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Step Out on Same Day Actor Settles Anna Faris Divorce

On the same day that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris settled their divorce, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor, 39, was spotted out and about with girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The couple seemed to be in good spirits as they smiled on their outing.

Pratt dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a grey t-shirt and dark shorts with black shoes. Schwarzenegger, 28, who seen throwing her head back in laughter, also dressed down, opting for a light jumpsuit and white sneakers.

A source recently told PEOPLE that while the relationship is still relatively new, an engagement may be right around the corner.

“They’re such a great fit together,” the insider said. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later.”

The source added, “Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

A private judge dissolved Pratt and Farris’ marriage on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The two exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old son Jack with the duo agreeing on a “flexible timeshare” that is dependent on their availability and work schedules.

The stars have also agreed to live no further than five miles apart from each other until their 6-year-old son Jack completes the sixth grade, according to their divorce settlement.

As part of the agreement, the two must provide written notice to each other if they plan on moving away outside of the five-mile limit. If either star desires to take Jack on a trip out of the country written notice will also need to be provided with 30 days notice.

The settlement comes a week after the exes were seen together on Halloween alongside their respective new significant others.

The exes hit the streets to trick-or-treat with Jack, with Pratt sticking close to Schwarzenegger and Faris holding hands with her cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett, 48.

“Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” a source told PEOPLE. “It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

Pratt and Faris announced they were splitting after eight years of marriage on August 6, 2017, with a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

Faris was linked to Barrett in Sept. 2017 while Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted together on Father’s Day earlier this year.

Pratt and Faris officially filed for divorce in December 2017, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.