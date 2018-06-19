Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Seen Laughing Together at Picnic on Father's Day

Chris Pratt seems to be getting close with the daughter of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, 38, was spotted on Father’s Day with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

The duo dressed casually as they shared sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. Sitting across from one another, they were seen smiling and laughing throughout the date.

Representatives for Pratt and Schwarzenegger couldn’t be reached for comment.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

This is the actor’s first Father’s Day since he filed for divorce from Anna Faris. The duo share a 5-year-old son named Jack.

Pratt has been spending plenty of quality time with his son in the wake of the divorce. He and Farris split in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage but have remained on good terms.

RELATED VIDEO: Daniella Pineda Opens Up About Working With Costar Chris Pratt: ‘He’s Like a 24/7 Fun Party’

Farris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, since at least October, when they were first seen out together.

Schwarzenegger, 28, had plenty to celebrate on Father’s Day, as her movie star dad continues to make an impressive recovery after recently undergoing open heart surgery.

The Terminator actor underwent open-heart surgery at the end of March.

On April 12, he took to Twitter to post a video thanking fans for their support in the wake of his operation.

“Thank you so much for all your wishes and for all the cards and the phone calls and the emails and the texts and all this kind of stuff that I got from around the world,” a healthy-looking Schwarzenegger said. “I really appreciate that very much.”

On Sunday, his daughter posted a Father’s Day message on Instagram, writing, “Happy Father’s Day Daddy @schwarzenegger ! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you!”