Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger's Blossoming Relationship in 5 Clicks

The pair was seen out for a date in late July along with Pratt’s 5-year-old son Jack, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. The two even snuck in a sweet kiss while grabbing ice cream with Jack after attending church service.

Pratt and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver got cozy as they walked around with Jack and wrapped their arms around each other a few times. They were also seen making his son laugh outside the ice cream shop.