Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Were 'Set Up' By Her Mom Maria Shriver, Source Says

Chris Pratt was spotted spending Father’s Day with Katherine Schwarzenegger, but that wasn’t their only date.

A source tells PEOPLE the actor, who turned 39 on Thursday, has been on “multiple dates” with the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

In fact, Shriver, 62, played matchmaker!

“Maria helped set them up,” the source says, adding, “It’s still new.”

RELATED: How Chris Pratt Went From Homeless Stripper to King of the Summer Box Office

Chris Pratt; Katherine Schwarzenegger Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

During an outing together in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star enjoyed a picnic with the great-niece of the late president John F. Kennedy.

During their lunch date, they shared sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench and were seen smiling and laughing.

RELATED: New Year, New Love! The Hottest Celeb Couples of 2018 — So Far

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pratt was back on the market following his split with Anna Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. The exes share a 5-year-old son named Jack.

Meanwhile, Faris, 41, has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, since at least October, when they were first seen out together.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Went on Picnic Date Over Father’s Day as Anna Faris & Boyfriend Vacationed with Son

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris in January 2015 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Pratt told Entertainment Weekly when he opened up about how he handled the split.

“We’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better,” he said.