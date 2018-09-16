Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Step Out After Source Says They're 'Very Serious'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s relationship continues to heat up.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, were spotted on a sunny stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The duo — who a source told PEOPLE were set up by Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver — kept it casual for their weekend outing, wearing matching athleisure looks. Pratt sported a black t-shirt and dark sweatpants for the occasion, while Schwarzenegger showed some skin in a crop top and leggings. Both accessorized with caps, sunglasses and sneakers.

A source recently told PEOPLE that an engagement may be right around the corner.

“They’re such a great fit together,” the insider said. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later.”

The source added, “Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Jason Merritt/Getty; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Spotted Out Together for the Second Day in a Row a Year After Split

Pratt — who shares son Jack, 6, with ex Anna Faris — has been spending a lot of quality time with Schwarzenegger since they were first seen together in June.

The couple popped up in Georgia on Tuesday, dining at STK Atlanta. “They were fairly casual, but stylish and slightly dressed up,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that the stars were very affectionate and kissed throughout their date.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Getting ‘Serious,’ Says Source: They’re ‘Hopeful for the Future’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger RoundPondEstate/Instagram

Earlier in September, they visited the Round Pond Estate winery in Napa, California, with pals, including Pratt’s brother Cully. And over the summer, the duo showed PDA while getting ice cream with Jack after going to church.

An insider recently told PEOPLE that the pair is “hopeful for the future.”

“Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine,” the source remarked. “She’s very excited.”