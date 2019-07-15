Active Newlyweds! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share a Laugh After Gym Session

The couple that trains together, stays together.

Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted sharing a laugh after a workout over the weekend. The two were still in their gym clothes as they ran errands and grabbed lunch after hitting the gym.

The outing comes weeks after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in early June. The Avengers: Endgame star, 40, and the lifestyle blogger and author, 29, then vacationed at the oceanfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai for their honeymoon, which features a golf course, yoga studio, two free-form pools and nine restaurants.

“Katherine is still on such a happy high from the wedding and the honeymoon,” a source close to the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver told PEOPLE last month. “She still can’t believe that she and Chris are married.”

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Is Still on Such a Happy High’ After Honeymoon with Chris Pratt

Image zoom BACKGRID

The couple were first spotted together on Father’s Day 2018 and got engaged in January. “When Chris entered her life, he swept her off her feet,” the insider said.

While Pratt gears up for future movie projects, Schwarzenegger, who plans to change her name, will continue to focus on her charity work, according to the source. The pair also hopes to give the actor’s 6-year-old son Jack (from his first marriage to Anna Faris) a sibling.

“It’s really such a beautiful relationship,” the source continued. “Katherine can’t wait to have a family with Chris.”