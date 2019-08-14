Pucker Up! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share a Smooch on Date Night in Malibu

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger (L) and Chris Pratt MEGA

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are still basking in that newlywed bliss!

On Tuesday night, the couple was photographed waiting at the valet station outside Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu, California, where they shared a romantic kiss following their date.

For the weeknight outing, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, wore a long-sleeved, navy blue button-down shirt with white polka-dots, paired with dark slacks.

The actor’s lifestyle-blogger wife, 29, opted for a long, black dress with a V-cut neckline, accessorized with a delicate cross necklace.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger (L) and Chris Pratt VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, after getting engaged in January following a whirlwind romance. The couple was first spotted out together on Father’s Day 2018 when they were snapped having a park picnic in Santa Barbara.

Two weeks after their nuptials, the newlyweds jetted off for a honeymoon in Hawaii. And since getting married, the pair have been seen out and about on various local adventures from hitting the gym together to spending time with Pratt’s son Jack, who turns 7 on Saturday.

Late last month, the newlyweds were photographed leaving a movie theater in the Los Angeles area after catching a showing of Quentin Tarantino‘s box-office hit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger (L) and Chris Pratt FIA Pictures/MEGA

The film outing came days after Pratt revealed how he first met his now-wife.

“We met at church!” the actor told Extra. “There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that is where we met.”

A source close to Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE last month that she “is still on such a happy high from the wedding and the honeymoon” and “still can’t believe that she and Chris are married.”

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver — who wore two custom Armani Privé numbers on her big day — “feels beyond lucky and fortunate” to be with Pratt, the insider added.