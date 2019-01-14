Inside Newly Engaged Couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Whirlwind Romance

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are ready to tie the knot!

Following a whirlwind romance that began over the summer, Pratt, 39, announced that the couple is engaged on Instagram late Sunday night, captioning the post, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️.”

Pratt’s proposal comes almost two years after the actor announced that he and ex Anna Faris were separating in July 2017 after eight years of marriage. The former couple shares a 6-year-old son named Jack.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Pratt wrote in a joint statement shared on Facebook at the time. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” Pratt and Faris officially filed for divorce in December 2017.

Less than a year later, in June 2018, Schwarzenegger, 29, and Pratt were spotted together for the first time at a picnic on Father’s Day. A source told PEOPLE at the time that they had been set up by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver.

Then, in August, the pair was seen riding bikes together in Santa Monica.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that the romance was heating up — and that the couple could get engaged quickly.

“They’re such a great fit together,” the source said at the time. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Schwarzenegger also bonded with Pratt’s son Jack. The three were seen out on happy ice cream and lunch outings over the summer, and were spotted trick-or-treating together on Halloween with Faris and her new boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48.

“Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

And in November, Schwarzenegger and Pratt stepped out on the same day that Faris and the actor officially settled their divorce.

The next month, Pratt made their relationship official on social media for the first time with a birthday tribute to Schwarzenegger, showing off never-before-seen candid photos of the pair.

“Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.♥️🍾🎉🎂,” he wrote.

On New Year’s Eve, just weeks before announcing their engagement, the couple was spotted in Cabo San Lucas on a romantic getaway.

A few weeks later, on Friday — only two days before the announcement — Pratt was seen looking happy while moving boxes of Schwarzenegger’s things out of her house.