Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Honeymoon in Hawaii 2 Weeks After Wedding

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are honeymooning in Hawaii, according to a source.

Their romantic trip comes two weeks after the couple married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. Before leaving for their trip, the pair spent time with their family, including Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack on Father’s Day.

Hawaii isn’t new to Pratt, 40, who worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company there after graduating from high school. Pratt told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 he used to sleep in his van while living in Hawaii.

“I had a friend who was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come out here.’ We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 29, may have only been married for a short period of time, but they’ve already celebrated some major milestones together.

Schwarzenegger wished her new husband a happy birthday on Friday with a photo collage of the Avengers: Endgame actor enjoying various activities such as biking, golfing and even sitting in a hot tub with his wife.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!” Schwarzenegger wrote.

She also wrote a loving post for her new husband on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram, including an adorable image of Pratt looking at his son Jack as the boy chopped wood with his dad’s guidance.

“Watching you be such a hands-on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day,” the newlywed continued. “I love you ♥️.”

Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris. The two finalized their divorce in October and remain on friendly terms while co-parenting their son.

The newlyweds are already looking forward to giving Jack more siblings. A source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue the couple can’t wait to become parents together.

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”