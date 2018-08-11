Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger in ‘High Spirits’ During L.A Date Night: Source

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted stepping out on Friday night for a casual date in Los Angeles.

“They went on a church date,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that after the service at Zoe Church ended, they headed to Beauty & Essex for dinner where they shared dishes like the Tomato Soup Dumplings, Thai Shrimp, Tuna Poke and Filet with their group of friends.

“They were in high spirits,” the source adds of Pratt and Schwarzenegger.

The Jurassic World star, 39, kept things casual for their outing, opting for a blue button-down top and a pair of dark jeans. The 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver also chose a low-key outfit, wearing an oversized jean jacket with a pair of black pants.

Pratt was also spotted flashing a big grin while they were seen leaving the restaurant.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Getting More Serious’ as She Spends Time with His Son

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt HEDO/BACKGRID

This is their latest outing together since they had dinner with her family on Aug. 5 as seen on her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Instagram Story.

After the couple was seen out and about with Pratt’s 5-year-old son Jack twice in one week, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that things were getting more serious between the pair,

“They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times,” the source said. “They seem to be getting more serious.”

While they were seen getting ice cream after church with Jack in tow on July 21, they were all seen together days later on Aug. 1 spending some time at the exclusive Little Beach House Malibu.

RELATED VIDEO: Going Strong! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Do Dinner with Her Family After Church Date

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, who shares his son with his ex Anna Faris, were first spotted together on a Father’s Day picnic earlier this summer and a source later told PEOPLE that the two had been on “multiple dates.”

“Maria helped set them up,” the source said of Katherine’s mother playing matchmaker.

This is Pratt’s first relationship following his split with Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. Faris, 41, has been seeing new boyfriend Michael Barrett since October 2017.

Pratt recently opened up about how he handled the split, telling Entertainment Weekly, “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.”