Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Getting More Serious' as She Spends Time with His Son

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going strong — and spending more quality time with his son.

The actor, 39, and the 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were spotted out and about for the second time this week with his 5-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex Anna Faris.

A source tells PEOPLE the repeated sightings are normal for these two as they’ve been spending more and more time together.

“They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times,” the source says. “They seem to be getting more serious.”

While they were seen getting ice cream after church with Jack in tow on Sunday, this outing saw the pair spend some time at the exclusive Little Beach House Malibu on Wednesday.

The two were first spotted together on a Father’s Day picnic earlier this summer and a source later told PEOPLE that the two had been on “multiple dates.”

“Maria helped set them up,” the source revealed.

This is Pratt’s first relationship following his split with Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. Faris, 41, has been seeing new boyfriend Michael Barrett since October 2017.

Pratt recently opened up about how he handled the split, telling Entertainment Weekly, “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.”