Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Photo from Their Wedding: 'We Feel So Blessed'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are feeling blessed beyond measure after tying the knot!

On Sunday, just hours after the couple got married in an intimate California ceremony, both Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, shared a romantic photo of the pair walking hand-in-hand and smiling at one another on their big day.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” the newlyweds wrote on Instagram. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit,” Pratt added. “This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

In a touching show of unity, the lovebirds posted the same photo on Instagram — alongside nearly identical message — at the exact same time.

“YAY! I love this picture. So happy for you both,” his Avengers costar Gwyneth Paltrow commented on Pratt’s post. “This is the sweetest!!!! Congratulations you love birds. Wishing you a life of happiness.” she wrote on the bride’s photo.

“Massive congrats!!” his Guardians of the Galaxy costar Karen Gillan also commented.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in front of close family and friends. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy,” the source added.

Guests in attendance included his 6-year-old son Jack, her siblings — brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina. Actor Rob Lowe also got an invite, bringing along sons Johnny and Matthew.

Following the ceremony, Pratt was spotted with his wedding band on his left hand as he escorted his bride to the tented reception area.

Their guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn while a live band played. As for the food served during the reception, the bride and groom had a selection from a “very vibrant menu,” an insider told PEOPLE.

“They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu,” the insider shared. “For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.”

During the reception, Pratt made a speech and thanked their guests for joining him and his new bride on their special day. In addition, guests danced to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and ”Uptown Funk” as well as Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Journey’s ”Don’t Stop Believin’” and Miley Cyrus’ ”Party in the U.S.A.”