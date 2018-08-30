Chris Pratt Reunites with Katherine Schwarzenegger After Stepping Out with Ex Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s summer of romance is still going strong just one day after the actor was seen out and about with his ex Anna Faris.

The Jurassic World star, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, grabbed dinner in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday. The duo seemed laid-back as they walked together — Pratt in a black t-shirt, gray shorts and cap, and Schwarzenegger in black leggings and long-sleeve black tee.

Schwarzenegger — the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, and Maria Shriver, 62 — pulled her long brunette hair back for the date.

The dinner followed Pratt and Faris’ outing on Tuesday. The former couple strolled around Santa Monica. One day prior, they were seen spending time together with their son Jack, 6.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger — who were set up by Shriver, a PEOPLE source previously revealed — have been getting cozy since kicking off their romance in June.

In July, the duo showed some PDA for the first time, kissing while getting ice cream with Jack after going to church. And in August, the couple had dinner with her family, took Jack to lunch, and went on yet another church date.

“They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times,” an insider told PEOPLE this month. “They seem to be getting more serious.”

“She seemed to be really happy and fit in with him and his son,” a source explained to PEOPLE about Schwarzenegger’s rapport with Jack. “She appeared to be genuinely enjoying herself and looked entirely comfortable helping him in doting over his son.”

Pratt and Faris, 41, who were married for eight years, announced that they had called it quits on August 6, 2017, in a joint statement shared on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement read. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the statement continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.” Pratt and Faris filed for divorce in December 2017 and asked for joint custody of Jack.