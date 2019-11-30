Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Their First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple!

The couple spent the holiday with his 7-year-old son Jack and her family at her mom Maria Shriver’s house. “Chicest hostess ever,” Schwarzenegger, 29, shared on her Instagram Story.

Schwarzenegger’s uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a family photo from their gathering on Instagram Saturday, writing: “Game Night at Shrivers. Thanks Maria!” The photo also featured his wife Cheryl Hines and Shriver’s daughter Christina Schwarzenegger.

“We Are Fam-i-ly 🥳🥳 Thanks, Maria, for a very, very competitive game night!” actress Hines captioned the same photo on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Shriver’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger spent Thanksgiving in Alabama with his girlfriend Abby Champion.

Shriver, who hosts at her home every year, previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Schwarzenegger and Pratt would be joining her for the special day.

Most recently, Schwarzenegger said she’s thankful for Pratt when she shared a loving tribute to him following a bike ride together. “Feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time,” she said on Instagram.

“My mom has always done a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone. So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them. Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place,” the author added.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who were first spotted together in June 2018, tied the knot a year later during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Guests in attendance included his 6-year-old son Jack, her siblings — brothers Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22, as well as sister Christina, 28 — and close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Married!

The couple announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating. It marks her first marriage and his second. The actor was previously married to Anna Faris; their nine-year marriage came to an end in 2017 (the two share son, Jack).

Schwarzenegger recently was a guest co-host on Tuesday’s The Talk where she discussed how she handles stress from everyday life — and how Pratt helps her find peace.

“I think it’s all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the amount of things that we all have going on, we’re always glued to our phone,” Schwarzenegger said. “There’s so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation.”

She continued, “Being around people who are just very — my husband is very calming to me. So I’m just like, ‘It’s going to be OK.’”