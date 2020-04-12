Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Easter Together as They Self-Isolate

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spent an intimate Easter Sunday together as they self-isolate at their home in Los Angeles.

Like many amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple rang in the holiday from inside their home, as seen on Pratt’s Instagram Story. The Guardians of the Galaxy star showed off their low-key Easter plans, which consisted of cooking a quiche, streaming a virtual church service and doing an at-home egg hunt.

In the clip, Pratt is seen dancing around his kitchen before filming his quiche preparations on the kitchen counter.

While working on his egg dish, a mass service can be heard in the background which Pratt then pans to show Schwarzenegger watching on her phone while sitting at their kitchen island.

“Let us pray, he is risen,” Pratt wrote on his Story.

Image zoom Chris Pratt/Instagram

Image zoom Chris Pratt/Instagram

The actor also revealed that the couple did an egg hunt earlier in the day, as seen by the many empty candy wrappers spread out across the table.

“Remnants of an Egg hunt in the background,” Pratt noted in the video.

As the virtual mass concluded, Pratt and Schwarzenegger sang out an “Amen” and Pratt wished his followers a “happy Easter.”

Image zoom Chris Pratt/Instagram

Pratt also compiled a list on his Story to share how he spent his Easter.

“Easter, Quiche, Quarantine, Mass at St Monica, Msgr Torgerso,” he wrote, tagging Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson, who seemingly led the virtual mass.

The pair, who tied the knot on June 8 in California after a year of dating, enjoyed staying in before people began to self-isolate in their homes.

“My favorite night is a night in,” Pratt told Extra in February. “We actually celebrated Valentine’s Day last weekend ’cause I knew that this weekend I would be doing junket stuff for Onward.”

Image zoom Chris Pratt/Instagram

Pratt, 40, recently made an appearance on E!’s In the Room where he opened up to host and friend Jason Kennedy about how meeting and marrying Schwarzenegger, 30, has impacted him.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt said. “My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom.”

He added, “She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.”

“My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I’m such a scatterbrain,” he added. “And she doesn’t mind helping me with that stuff. It’s a good match.”

Sources told PEOPLE last year that Pratt and Schwarzenegger were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their wedding.

Image zoom BACKGRID

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has got very close to Pratt’s 7-year-old son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. In fact, the couple made a point of including the little boy in their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” a source told PEOPLE in January 2019.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the source added.