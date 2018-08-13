Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Look ‘Smitten’ on Brunch Outing with His Son Jack

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going strong.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, stepped out together on Sunday to grab lunch at Soho House in Los Angeles. The pair were joined by the actor’s 5-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

“They looked entirely smitten,” a source tells PEOPLE of their afternoon outing.

Schwarzenegger has been spending more time with Jack as of late — and the two seem to get along just fine.

“She seemed to be really happy and fit in with him and his son,” adds the source. “She appeared to be genuinely enjoying herself and looked entirely comfortable helping him in doting over his son.“

The couple kept a low-profile during their lunch, sitting in a corner booth and keeping their PDA to a minimum. But the source says their chemistry was still evident.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“Their body language spoke volumes about how serious they are about one another,” the source says.

On Friday, the pair were spotted stepping out for a “church date.” A source tells PEOPLE that after the service at Zoe Church ended, they headed out for dinner together.

The two were first spotted together on a Father’s Day picnic earlier this summer and a source later told PEOPLE that the two had been on “multiple dates.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Kiss and Spend Time with His Son Jack on Church Date

“Maria helped set them up,” the source revealed.

This is Pratt’s first relationship following his split with Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. Faris, 41, has been seeing boyfriend Michael Barrett since October 2017.

Pratt recently opened up about how he handled the split, telling Entertainment Weekly, “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.”