Chris Pratt Calls Katherine Schwarzenegger a 'Great Mom' in Birthday Tribute: 'I Am One Lucky Man'

"I'm so glad to be home with you and Lyla," Chris Pratt wrote in the loving birthday message, giving their 4-month-old daughter a sweet shout-out

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is feeling the birthday love!

In honor of the Gift of Forgiveness author’s 31st birthday on Sunday, Chris Pratt shared a sweet tribute on social media.

“Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life,” the actor, 41, wrote alongside a collage of images, including an extra special photo of the new mom posing with daughter Lyla Marie, 4 months, whose face was covered up by a festive Santa.

“I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend,” added Pratt, who also shares 8-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris.

“The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you,” the father of two said.

Schwarzenegger Pratt also got a pair of loving shout-outs from her parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“About this time 31 years ago, I was in labor with my first child. Katherine Eunice was born at 12:13am on December 13th. From the moment she arrived, she has been a gift from god,” Shriver, 65, raved in her post.

“She is loving, smart, thoughtful, caring, wise, strong, and determined. Her heart is as huge as her laugh,” she added. “I’m honored to have a front row seat in her life.”

Continuing, Shriver wrote, “On this day and on all days, I’m in awe of her. I love her, I like her, I enjoy being with her. I learn from her, I gain strength from her. She is a gift to all, especially to me. Thank you, my sweetheart for making me a mama and for being such an amazing daughter. @katherineschwarzenegger, I wish you the happiest of birthdays! Love you to the moon and back, ❤️ Mommy.”

In his own tribute, Schwarzenegger, 73, shared an adorable throwback daddy-daughter photo.

“Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger! You are a bright light in my world and I am so proud of you,” he wrote. “Watching you become a fantastic mother while continuing to be a force for good with your writing and work is one of my greatest joys. I love you!”

This year marks Schwarzenegger Pratt’s first birthday since becoming a mother in August.

Although the past year has been full of challenges, the mom of one recently shared that getting to celebrate the holidays as a family of three is a “big silver lining.”

“While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me,” she wrote on Friday alongside a sweet “First Christmas” ornament.

“2020 has been a crazy year, it’s not what any of us expected; it’s been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns,” she added. “It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world.”