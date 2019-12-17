Chris Pratt Treated Katherine Schwarzenegger to a ‘Beautiful’ Birthday Getaway in South Carolina

Chris Pratt celebrated his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s birthday with a romantic trip.

Schwarzenegger turned 30 on Friday and she celebrated with a trip to South Carolina alongside her husband, Pratt, 40, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Chris has been busy filming in Atlanta,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He took a break over the weekend to celebrate Kat’s birthday.”

The insider adds, “They flew to South Carolina and spent a beautiful weekend at the Palmetto Bluff. They enjoyed the Montage hotel and other parts of the property. They looked beyond happy together.”

Pratt shared a touching birthday message to his wife on Instagram on Friday while sharing a collage of photos of the two together.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

“Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream,” he began the affectionate post. “I honestly don’t even want to think about it.”

“You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend! 😍✝️♥️,” he added, hinting at her upcoming birthday festivities.

The following day, Pratt went on to share an extra special message on behalf of his pigs Tim and Faith, which were a present from Schwarzenegger for his most recent birthday in June. “So nice of Tim and Faith to send this birthday video to Katherine,” he captioned the post, which featured the animals snacking on a festive treat.

Katherine’s birthday comes less than a month after the couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple.

The couple spent the holiday with Pratt’s 7-year-old son Jack and Katherine’s family at Shriver’s house. Her uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a family photo from their gathering on Instagram, writing, “Game Night at Shrivers. Thanks Maria!”

The pair tied the knot on June 8 in California, after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.