Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy Date with Her Dad: 'Arnold Seemed Very Pleased with Him'

Chris Pratt was spotted spending time with girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s famous dad for the first time!

On Sunday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at FIG restaurant at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, with Katherine, 39, and her father Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, along with his girlfriend Heather Milligan.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Chris and Katherine met up with Arnold and his girlfriend Heather for Sunday breakfast at the FIG restaurant,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Arnold seemed happy that Chris and Katherine joined him,” the source adds.

A separate insider tells PEOPLE the group was a “lively bunch” at their table.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger MEGA

“A lot of laughter and storytelling,” the insider continued. “Arnold seemed very pleased to spend time with Chris. It was obvious that they got along and enjoyed getting to know each other. They had eggs, breakfast meats and fruit. Chris settled the check.”

Chris and Katherine were photographed outside of the restaurant as were Arnold and Heather. For the outing, the father of one sported a light blue polo-style shirt with navy shorts while Katherine opted for an all black ensemble paired with a long beige cardigan.

Meanwhile, Arnold and Heather rocked more casual looks. The Terminator actor wore a black t-shirt and blue gym shorts and Heather wore black leggings and a workout jacket.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan MEGA

Chris and Katherine, who were set up by her mom Maria Shriver, have gotten pretty serious since kicking off their romance in June.

A source recently told PEOPLE that while the relationship is still relatively new, an engagement may be right around the corner.

“They’re such a great fit together,” the insider said. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger RoundPondEstate/Instagram

The source added, “Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Step Out on Same Day Actor Settles Anna Faris Divorce

Last week, a private judge dissolved Chris’ marriage to Anna Faris, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old son Jack with the duo agreeing on a “flexible timeshare” that is dependent on their availability and work schedules.