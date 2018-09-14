Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Affectionate During Atlanta Date Night

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going strong.

The couple was spotted looking cozy on a date night together at STK Atlanta in Georgia on Tuesday, a source tells PEOPLE.

The insider says the duo were dressed in casual attire and were seen getting close throughout the meal as they sat in a corner booth of the main dining room.

“They were fairly casual, but stylish and slightly dressed up,” says the source adding Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, were very affectionate and were kissing throughout their date.

The pair enjoyed a steak served Oscar style, jalapeño cheddar grits with roasted cauliflower and a blue iceberg salad. To top off the romantic night the duo shared the restaurant’s signature dessert sampler platter.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt at a winery in Napa, California RoundPondEstate/Instagram

Last weekend, the two were photographed enjoying themselves at the Round Pond Estate winery in Napa, California, where they sipped on the local wine with friends — including Pratt’s brother, Cully.

“What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday,” the winery wrote on Instagram, adding that the two were “every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think!”

Though the pair, who met through Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver (her father is actor Arnold), have only been together since June, things have reportedly been heating up quickly.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

“Chris and Katherine are very happy together,” added the source. “They’re very compatible and have a lot in common.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted out together on Father’s Day when they had a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara, California.