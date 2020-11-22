Pratt's joking comments came shortly after it was announced that the actor had joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt Jokingly Tells Chris Hemsworth to ‘Stop Working Out’: ‘Gonna Need You to Put on 25 Lbs.’

Chris Hemsworth has been stepping up his fitness game, much to the dismay of his pal Chris Pratt.

Over the weekend, Hemsworth, 37, posted a shirtless snap from a recent workout, which saw the Marvel star working hard to flip over a massive tire.

“Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy,” he jokingly captioned the snap.

The funny business continued in the comments section, as Pratt, 41, jokingly asked his pal to take things down a notch.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that,” Pratt wrote, seemingly referring to his upcoming role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which was announced days earlier.

“I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” Pratt playfully added.

However, Hemsworth went on to tell his pal that he thought he had a solution.

“Don’t worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here,” the actor joked. “It’s called instashred.”

Hemsworth also got a shoutout from Jeremy Renner over the weekend, who belatedly said that the action star had his vote for PEOPLE's Sexist Man Alive 2020.

"Hey @people here is my vote for SMA 2020," he wrote alongside a photo of the actor from Avengers: Endgame, in which his character had put on some weight. "Sorry to the charmers @therock and @michaelbjordan , but it is the year of global lockdown."

Pratt is set to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy character in the fourth film of the Thor franchise, according to Variety.

Directed and written by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

Although details about the upcoming film are being kept under wraps, production is currently scheduled to begin in Australia in January 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hemsworth previously opened up about how “excited” he is to pick up the hammer again back in September.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited," the star said in an interview with Poland's Elle Man magazine.

"For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production. I'm glad that after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor,” he added.

Hemsworth, who first played the hammer-wielding god of thunder in 2011, also said that he’s not thinking of retiring from the franchise just yet. "I am not going into any retirement period," he told the outlet. "Thor is way too young for that. He's only 1,500 years old!"