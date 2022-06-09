Chris Pratt Jokes He Has Finally Learned How to Spell Schwarzenegger: 'It's a Long Name'

Chris Pratt is sounding it out.

The 42-year-old Jurassic World Dominion actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, and at the start of the interview, host Kimmel, 54, congratulated Pratt on welcoming his second daughter with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt last month, baby Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. (They also share daughter Lyla Maria, 22 months, and Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

"Can I ask you a question? Please be honest," Kimmel said. "Do you ever have trouble spelling Schwarzenegger?"

After a laugh, Pratt answers, "I've learned now. Yeah, I've learned now."

Kimmel recalled about Katherine's famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, "I have to tell you, when he was governor and I used to have to write it a lot when we were doing the monologue, and every time I have to really think about it."

"Yeah," said Pratt, "it's a long name. There are a lot of letters in these children's names. Schwarzenegger is the second middle name. We didn't hyphenate the names, it's a middle name, but I guess maybe that's semantics."

Kimmel then asked, "Did Arnold insist on that? Was he like, 'My name needs to be in there'?" Responded the Terminal List star, "No, no, that was Katherine. She's got his strength, and what mama says goes."

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary Wednesday on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I'm a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!" wrote Pratt in his tribute, sharing a gallery of photos.

She wrote in her post, "Happy anniversary my love angel face. I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever. You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you're the best postpartum caretaker —making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy. Happy anniversary!"