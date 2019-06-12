Chris Pratt Jokes He Ate '12 lbs. of Wedding Cake' After Marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt’s latest reason for hitting the gym sure takes the cake.

The Avengers: Endgame star was back on his workout grind days after tying the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger – and wolfing down an oversized helping of wedding cake.

Pratt, 39, was in the gym with Ballers actor Jay Glazer, who filmed the pair and shared it to his Instagram Story Tuesday.

“My dude got married this weekend, already working out at the gym. Buddy, you look like a totally different guy,” Glazer, 49, says in the video.

“Yeah?” Pratt responds. “That’s what 12 lbs. of wedding cake will do to you.”

Chris Pratt

The star, wearing a camouflage baseball cap with an American flag on it, then put his hand to his chest, showing off his new wedding band.

“God is good, god heals a broken heart,” he says.

Jay Glazer, Chris Pratt Jay Glazer/Instagram

It’s unclear just what type of cake Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 29, served at their wedding, though an insider told PEOPLE the couple was using “only local food,” and also offered “lighter” dessert options like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.

The couple tied the knot Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Guests in attendance included Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack and Schwarzenegger’s brothers Patrick and Christopher, as well as sister Christina. Actor Rob Lowe also got an invite, bringing along sons Johnny and Matthew.

“The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Schwarzenegger was spotted for the first time after saying “I do” on Tuesday, running errands with a friend in an all-black athleisure ensemble.

Katherine Schwarzenegger MB/ MEGA

“She’s still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She loves saying ‘husband.’ She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris… They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

The couple, who started dating in the summer of 2018, each shared the same photo to Instagram following their nuptials, with near-identical captions.

The photo featured the newlyweds holding hands and smiling at each other, with Schwarzenegger showing off her custom-made, strapless Giorgio Armani gown.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”