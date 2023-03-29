Chris Pratt Jokes About Golfing on the Moon in Hilarious Ad for TravisMathew: Watch

Chris Pratt's new ad for lifestyle brand TravisMathew will immediately have you smiling and raising your eyebrows as the actor goes "off script" with a wild story about the moon.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the 43-year-old is filmed walking across lush grass on a scenic hillside with golf club in hand. He tells the camera: "In 1971 while watching TV As an astronaut golfed on the moon, Travis Matthew thought that outfit is terrible. He vowed the next astronaut would wear a stylish Travis Matthew golf ensemble and he made it happen."

And this is where the signature comedic stylings of the Parks and Recreation star hit a new level, as he explains: "I mean, the ensemble was not pressurized. And moments after stepping out of the rocket, the astronaut died an agonizing death, but everyone agreed his corpse looked great."

While Pratt speaks, captions flash onto the screen which tell the audience: "None of this is true. Chris Pratt went off-script. He has since been fired."

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor tells PEOPLE that working on this campaign has been one of his favorite collaborations.

"I really think the new campaign by TravisMathew is our funniest work yet. I love the overall storyline, being able to have a little bit of fun, telling the 'story' of the brand. TravisMathew is a brand that I've worn on and off the course for years, so our partnership certainly feels organic. Our relationship has grown over the years beyond appreciation for the product to where I built a genuine connection to the people who represent the brand," Pratt said.

"We wanted to take a little more risk to tell new customers who we are as a brand and really allow Chris to be the humorous on-screen storyteller that he is," TravisMathew Senior Director of Marketing Chris Peterson says.

Pratt has been an official ambassador for the brand since 2021. Chicago Bulls star Alex Caruso, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and golfer Jon Rahm are also ambassadors.

It's a massive year for Pratt, who voices the iconic Nintendo character Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The animated movie has an all-star cast with Pratt joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens in theaters on April 7.