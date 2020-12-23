"It's one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though," Pratt said of settling the debate of best Hollywood Chris between Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt Jokes About 'Finally' Ending the Debate of 'Who's the Better Chris' in Hollywood

Chris Pratt is concluding the debate of the Chrises in Hollywood.

The actor shared a video of himself on his Instagram Story on Monday where he joked about settling the debate while talking about making it into the final of his fantasy football league, AGBO Superhero League, that he — alongside Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth — has been playing to raise money for charity.

"I made it into the finals! I'm in the finals! How did this happen?" Pratt, 41, said. "It's a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick – you know how hard that is?"

He continued, "I was last. It was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft and like 8th place after the season."

"I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans," Pratt said. "He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who's the better Chris?"

He added, "It's one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."

Pratt may have concluded the debate but he was most proud of the extra $80,000 he raised for Special Olympics Washington just by being in the finals.

"If I win, it'll be $150,000," he said. "So I'm going to try to win this coming weekend. Stay tuned. I'll try to win, and if I don't win I'll be brave in the attempt as the model says. God bless you and go Hawks."

In October, the Jurassic World star began trending after filmmaker Amy Berg asked on Twitter which Hollywood Chris "has to go"? and multiple users suggested Pratt. At the time, many on Twitter cited a joke Pratt shared on Instagram in October in which he poked fun at celebrities who urge their fans to vote, as the reason he came under fire.

"What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...," Downey Jr., 55, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Pratt on the set of Avengers: Endgame. "A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value."

"If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea," Downey Jr. continued. "Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

Ruffalo tweeted, "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is."