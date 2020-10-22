The Jurassic World star was dubbed the "worst Hollywood Chris" after he made a joke about voting earlier this month

How Chris Pratt's 'Insensitive' Voting Joke Caused Some to Dub Him the 'Worst Hollywood Chris'

Chris Pratt went viral this week as the "worst Hollywood Chris" — and it likely has something to do with a joke the actor recently made.

When writer Amy Berg asked her followers which Hollywood Chris — from Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Pratt — "has to go," the Jurassic World actor, 41, began trending as the result.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Many on Twitter cited a joke Pratt shared on Instagram earlier this month, in which he poked fun at celebrities who urge their fans to vote, as the reason he's come under fire.

Sharing a movie poster of his animated film Onward on Instagram on Oct. 2, the father of two wrote in the caption, "With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity."

He continued, "They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity."

"Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole," the actor added. "Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard."

His post was criticized by some for being "insensitive" with the U.S. Presidential election nearing.

Days after his post, Schwarzenegger voiced her support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The new mom also addressed the backlash she expected to receive for deciding to speak out against Trump.

“Please go ahead and unfollow me if you think Trump’s tweet today was appropriate or helpful in regards to the global pandemic we are in and to those who’s [sic] lives have been lost,” she wrote, adding a sticker that reads, “Bye for now.”

Pratt's Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo, addressed the fact that Pratt has yet to endorse a candidate in his defense of the actor, tweeting, "He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."