Chris Pratt Reveals Why Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Laugh Concerned Him When They Began Dating

Chris Pratt is revealing how his first few dates went with his now-pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

Before they were married and expecting their first child together, Chris Pratt was initially concerned about dating his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The actor, 41, appeared on the first episode of Rob Lowe's new podcast Literally! in which Lowe, 56, said, "Your wife has one of the most unmistakable laughs."

Pratt agreed and shared his first impression of Schwarzenegger Pratt, saying, "The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, 'God, I'm really killing it.' "

"Then, she was really laughing. I was like, 'Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She's got a thing going on. This is why she's single.' I thought she was like the Joker," Pratt said, referring to Joaquin Phoenix's character who has a medical condition that causes him to laugh uncontrollably.

Despite his initial concern, Pratt said, "It turns out she doesn't have that issue. She just thought I was funny and it was really nice."

"For me, it really works because I'm always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it's a good fit," he added.

The couple wed in June of 2019 during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, and PEOPLE confirmed their pregnancy 10 months later in April. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shares a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger Pratt opened up about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram Live chat with Dr. Zelana Montminy, saying Pratt has been "very understanding" during this time.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," she said, adding Pratt was a "very wonderful husband."

"It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "That's been helpful."

Days later, the expectant star celebrated her husband's birthday, which coincided with Father's Day, and commemorated him with a special tribute post on Instagram.

"Happy birthday and Father’s Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband. What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love," she shared alongside a collage of photos of the couple.