Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Beautiful' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Birthday: 'We Fit So Perfectly'

Chris Pratt is celebrating his "wonderful" wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt for her 32nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you," the Jurassic World actor began his Instagram caption, shared alongside a gallery of photos featuring Schwarzenegger Pratt during a sunny boat outing.

"You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," he continued. "Thank you for everything."

The couple wed in June 2019 and they share daughter Lyla Maria, whom they welcomed in August 2020. Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt added in his tribute, "Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other's lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I'm so grateful I don't have to."

"Your commitment to helping others is contagious," he wrote. "I'm just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!"

Schwarzenegger Pratt's famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger also honored her on her birthday.

"Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger! I love you so, so much," the Terminator actor, 74, wrote alongside a father-daughter throwback photo. "You changed my life when you came into this world and it's been better ever since - being a father, and now a grandfather, is just the best role in the world. I know you'll have another amazing year and I'll have the best time watching you succeed."

Meanwhile, her mom Maria Shriver wrote, "My dearest, @katherineschwarzenegger, happy, happy birthday sweetheart! You made me a mama, and now you are a mama and what a mama you are! Loving, nurturing, caring, kind — you are that kind of daughter as well!"

"You are a one in a million, and I marvel at you every day. You are beautiful, inside and out, and you have brought me joy every single day of your life. It's an honor to be your mother," continued Shriver, 66. "I love you more than you will ever know, and I love watching you become the strongest, wise, loving, tender-hearted woman that you are. You are loved by all who know you. We all wish you the happiest of birthdays, and a healthy joy filled new year of life! Happy birthday, baby!"

Last month, Pratt shared a loving post dedicated to his wife, writing, "Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"