Chris Pratt Honors Fallen Veterans in Emotional Memorial Day Tribute: 'May God Give Their Souls Rest'

“America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better… They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire," the Tomorrow War star wrote

Chris Pratt is reminding Americans to reflect and honor those who have dedicated their lives to serving the country on Memorial Day.

On the Monday holiday, the 41-year-old Tomorrow War star honored fallen United States military personnel and those who bravely serve today in an emotional social media tribute.

Sharing a heartfelt ten-part Instagram carousel featuring images of servicemen and loved ones in tears while mourning at caskets and headstones, Pratt urged his followers to respect the sanctity of such sacrifices in a lengthy caption on the honorable post.

"Please, look at each one. Pause, give them your consideration," Pratt, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, said of the moving photo series. "America's exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11. We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire."

"They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free - should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil," he continued. "So join me in showing support for our fallen. Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice."

Speaking directly to those who may criticize his words, Pratt said: "And if you use the comments section on posts like this to b---- and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned. Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood."

"May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always," he concluded.

The Tomorrow War Credit: Amazon Studios

Moved by the tribute, several stars and some of Pratt's famous family members commended his Memorial Day message.

"Deeply moving. Thank you to the troops and their families for the sacrifice. ❤️," actor David Oyelowo commented.

Chiming in, brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, "🙏🇺🇸❤️"