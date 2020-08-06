Chris Pratt Jokingly Requests ‘Photo Credit’ for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Birthday Photo

"Whoever took that photo is probably a pro," Chris Pratt commented on brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger's Instagram post

Chris Pratt wants the Schwarzeneggers to stop sleeping on his photography skills.

On Monday, Patrick Schwarzenegger shared a glimpse at his family's small celebration for dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, who turned 73 last Thursday. In the sweet family photo, the Terminator actor smiled with his ex-wife Maria Shriver and their four children, Christopher, 22, Patrick, 26, Christina, 29, and Katherine, 30.

"I’m trying so hard to smile.... damn wisdom teeth SMH... Happy birthday pops! Love u," Patrick captioned the post.

Pratt, 41 — who's currently expecting a child with wife Katherine — was not pictured since he was behind the camera, as he pointed out to his brother-in-law, teasing Patrick about owing him a photo credit for the snapshot.

"What a great photo! Now that’s a photographer with a great eye. The composition, the balance, the focus. Whoever took that photo is probably a pro," the Jurassic World actor commented. "Was it Annie [Leibovitz] for heavens sake? Somebody very talented I guess we’ll never know since you didn’t give photo credit."

Elsewhere in the comment section, Katherine wrote, "Family time is the best time 😍"

Katherine posted her own birthday shout-out for Arnold. Sharing a series of sweet throwback father-daughter pictures, Katherine wrote, “Happy birthday daddy!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you!” on Thursday.

With the due date approaching, Pratt shared a photo of himself and his pregnant wife taking a hike on Saturday. “Ready to pop / still don’t stop,” the actor captioned the image, explaining that the pair went to the “top of the mountain today.”

In the snapshot, the couple stands beside one another while wearing casual workout gear, with Katherine standing in profile to show off her baby bump. Though his wife may be almost ready to give birth, Pratt admitted he’s happy it didn’t happen while they were out and about. “Kinda grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real,” he said.

PEOPLE confirmed in April that the couple, who tied the knot last June, are expecting their first child together. Pratt is already dad to 7-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Opening up about the experience of being pregnant amid the pandemic, Katherine said that her “wonderful husband” has been "very understanding.”