Chris Pratt Hasn't Dated 'Anyone Seriously' Since Split from Anna Faris, Says Source

Chris Pratt seems to be enjoying the single life but is not moving too fast in the wake of his split from estranged wife Anna Faris.

Over the weekend, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, 38, was spotted laughing on a picnic with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

A source tells PEOPLE he hasn’t “dated anyone seriously after he separated from Anna,” but “he has been on dates.”

The duo dressed casually as they shared sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. Sitting across from one another, they were seen smiling and laughing throughout the date.

Representatives for Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 28, couldn’t be reached for comment.

While the pair were out enjoying each other’s company over Father’s Day, his 5-year-old son Jack was on vacation with Faris and her new boyfriend, Michael Barrett, in Italy.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

The Mom actress, 41, has been seeing Barrett since October 2017. Faris and Pratt split in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage but have remained on good terms.

“When Chris is not working, he spends a lot of time with Jack,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Pratt opened up about how he’s dealing with the split in Entertainment Weekly‘s cover story in mid-April and admitted that it wasn’t the ideal situation, but they were both fully devoted to Jack.

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Pratt said. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”