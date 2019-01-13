Chris Pratt Adorably Helps Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Move: 'I Love Moving!'

Boyfriend of the year!

Chris Pratt helped girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger move out of her home in Santa Monica, California, on Friday — and he had quite the positive attitude about the tasks at hand.

The couple, who were first spotted together in June, were seen moving boxes of Schwarzenegger’s belongings into Pratt’s truck.

Pratt, 39, posted a sweet video of the day on Instagram, joking about how much he enjoys moving.

“I love moving!!” the caption read. “Picking up heavy things and moving them into the back of a truck was my major in college! (Full disclosure Chris Pratt did not go to a moving college but he did went to community college for a hot second). Point being… Need a dryer moved? Call Chris.”

Pratt continued: “Almost nobody in LA even has a truck so every time they have something to move they call me. Hey Chris, you still got that truck? “Oh hell yeah!!! Now I have a brand new truck thanks to @chevrolet !” DM me with your location and what you need moved and I will be over very soon in my new Silverado. #sponsored #ad.”

In the video, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said, “Chris Pratt here! Check it out, it’s moving day! Look at all this, the first of many loads! We’ve got high quality cardboard boxes, the highest quality black plastic garbage bags. Like I said, I’m moving all day, and the beauty is I’m doing it in a new truck. Boo-ya!”

“If you’re in the L.A. area, DM me! I’m dying to move you, myself, anybody — brand new truck!” Pratt joked.

Since the summer, Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 29, have been spotted riding bikes, going on multiple church dates together and hanging out with each other’s families — including Pratt’s son Jack, 6, with ex Anna Faris. They were most recently seen together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year’s Eve.

“They’re such a great fit together,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Meanwhile, Pratt and 42-year-old Faris — who has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett — continue to amicably co-parent their son after they settled their divorce in November.

The exes — who filed for divorce and requested joint custody of Jack in December 2017 — were photographed together with their son as well as their significant others when they all celebrated Halloween together last year.