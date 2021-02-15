Chris Pratt Returns Home from Australia to Celebrate Valentine's Day with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt has been in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt made it home from Australia just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The actor, who has been in the Land Down Under filming Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, was photographed over the weekend taking a stroll outside with his wife, 31, in Santa Barbara, California.

Pratt, 41, kept it casual for the outing in black jeans, a gray T-shirt and a dark hat while Schwarzenegger Pratt opted for a red sweater, denim jeans and furry slippers. She also wore sunglasses and a backpack.

This is the first Valentine's Day for the couple since welcoming their daughter Lyla Maria in August. (Pratt is also a dad to son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris).

On Sunday, the couple — who married in June 2019 during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California — shared loving tributes on Instagram to one another in honor of the romantic holiday.

"Happy 💞 Valentine's 💋 Day 💓my 💘 valentine 💖," Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote alongside a selfie of the pair.

Pratt shared a photo of his wife and daughter on the beach, writing, "To my love @katherineschwarzenegger I'm a lucky man. You're a wonderful wife, mother, step mother and Valentine. Thanks for EVERYTHING you've given us. I love you so much. ♥️ #happyvalentinesday."

Pratt is set to reprise his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder after playing the Marvel character in both Guardians of the Galaxy films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is also expected to return for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.