Chris Pratt Solves a Rubik's Cube in Under a Minute After Trying 'All Year': 'I Finally Did It!!!'

From Star-Lord to Rubik's Cube master! Chris Pratt is sharing that he achieved a major accomplishment after working at it for over a few months.

"I’ve been trying all year to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram," the actor and new dad, 41, captioned an Instagram video of him solving a Rubik's Cube on Friday. "I finally did it!!!"

Pratt clocked in at just under 55 seconds."The world record is like 5 seconds. Which is actually done by using dark magic I think? So. That doesn’t count in my book," he continued. "Just kidding. The kids who do the Rubik’s cube in under ten seconds are my heroes."

According to Rubik's Cube's website, Yusheng Du currently holds the record or the fastest solve of the Rubik’s Cube with a time of 3.47 seconds. Du beat the record of Feliks Zemdegs by 0.75 seconds. The act of quickly solving a Rubik's Cube has been deemed Speedcubing.

The Jurassic World star encouraged followers to try their hands at solving a Rubik's Cube while spending time at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Stuck in quarantine!? Get you a Rubik’s Cube!" he wrote.

Pratt returned to filming Jurassic World: Dominion in London in July after shooting stopped in March due to COVID-19, but production halted again this week because numerous people on set tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Director Colin Trevorrow announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that "we’re going to pause for two weeks."