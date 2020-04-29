Chris Pratt Has Been a 'Dream Husband' Doting on Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger: Sources

Nearly a year after tying the knot, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together later this year

With their first wedding anniversary just a little more than a month away, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are more blissful than ever.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE the couple are expecting their first child together this fall.

"Katherine is doing well, and Chris has been taking care of her," says a source. "Katherine still calls him her dream husband. They are very happy together." Adds a friend of the couple: "Chris has been doting on Katherine, and the pregnancy has brought them even closer."

While the Gift of Forgiveness author and the actor — who shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris — have been facing added stress because of the spread of coronavirus, they are trying to "focus on the positives for their family during the lockdown," says the source. "Katherine is very happy to have Chris around every day."

As the newlyweds expand their family, they also have a strong support system in their loved ones.

Over the weekend, Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, were photographed enjoying a bike ride with her parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and the animal advocate has also been leaning on her three younger siblings.

"They shared the happy news early on with their family. Arnold and Maria are excited to become grandparents, and Maria especially can't wait for a little one to join the family," says the insider.

Earlier this year, Pratt opened up to pal Jason Kennedy on E!'s In the Room about the impact his wife has had on him and their hopes for more kids.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom," he said. “She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings. She fills in all my many deficits.”

