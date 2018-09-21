Chris Pratt Denies Hollywood Is 'Anti-Christian or Anti-Religious': 'It's Just Not the Case'

Chris Pratt is a proud actor and a proud Christian — and says Hollywood has never tried to stop him from being both.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor, 39, opened up his faith, and whether he felt accepted in Hollywood because of it, in a new interview with the Associated Press.

Pratt, who openly expresses his belief in God at awards shows and movie premieres, said he feels “called” to talk about it.

“That kind of message, it might not be for everybody,” he said. “But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed. And nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, ‘Hey, I’ve been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.’ “

“That’s the only way I feel like I can repay what has essentially been a giant gift in my life,” he added.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor also denied feeling as though expressing his faith was a “risk” in Hollywood.

“I think that there’s this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian or anti-religious, but it’s just not the case,” Pratt said. “They are kind of not anti-anything. They are kind of pro whatever is authentic to you. And I like that. Because it’s authentic for me to be pro-Christian, pro-Jesus. That’s my thing. I like it.”

He continued, “I’ve never had anyone try to shame me, to my face. Maybe they go say it behind my back. But if that’s the case, go ahead. You can say whatever you want about me — to my face or behind my back. I’m not going to change.”

In June, the actor told millions of fans “God is real” while accepting the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that; I do,” he said, while also adding, “Learn to pray. It’s easy and it is so good for your soul.”

“Nobody is perfect,” Pratt continued. “People will tell you that you are perfect just the way that you are, you are not! You are imperfect. You always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you are willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift, and like the freedom that we enjoy in this country that grace was paid for with somebody else’s blood. Do not forget that. Don’t take that for granted.”