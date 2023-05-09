Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'

Chris Pratt is aware some people criticize him for his religious beliefs but feels it's to be expected.

"That's nothing new, you know?" the 43-year-old actor told Page Six on the red carpet last week at a New York City screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"That's the way it is — nothing new," Pratt continued, adding of Jesus Christ: "Two thousand years ago, they hated him too."

The actor also quoted a Bible verse, saying, "If I was of this world, they would love me just like that, but as it is, I've chosen out of this world."

Pratt added that he deals with detractors "just how you deal with anything: Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin and if anyone gets in your way, you stick the horn right up their ass!"

"When it comes to rejection," he added, "I was trained in the crucible of door-to-door sales some 25 years ago. So, you can't turn me away, there's no stopping us. ... [That's] a very hard job and it's not dissimilar to acting, or at least auditioning. You gotta collect nine no's to get one yes."

Chris Pratt. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Back in 2019, Pratt faced criticism when he was called out for supposedly attending Hillsong Church, which some argued is anti-LGBTQ+. At the time, he responded by saying that "nothing could be further from the truth."

He added at the time that his "faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people."

"My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man," Pratt said.

In a 2022 Men's Health profile, the Parks and Recreation alum shared, "I never went to Hillsong. I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church."

Pratt explained he didn't say that at the time because he didn't want to "throw a church under the bus." He added that he sometimes attends the Zoe Church, as well as a Catholic church his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt grew up going to.

The Jurassic World actor said "religion has been oppressive as f--- for a long time" and "really I'm not a religious person" but he has his faith.

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"I think there's a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is," he explained. "The evil that's in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride."

About being the subject of social-media fury, the father of three told Men's Health, "You don't ever wanna get caught complaining or anything, 'cause I have so many blessings. I consider everything a blessing truly in my life. [But] why are they coming after me?"

Added Guardians director James Gunn at the time, "It absolutely infuriates me. Chris is unspeakably kind to people; he goes out of his way to help kids. He's an especially loving father. And there's a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him — about his politics, about who he is, about what he believes of other people, you know?"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.