Happy birthday, Tom Holland!

The actor turned 23 years old on Saturday, and his Avengers costars Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth wished him a happy birthday on Instagram.

Holland, best known for playing Peter Parker/Spiderman, posted a video on Instagram, announcing his birthday as well as the winner of his Crowd Rise campaign, where Pratt and Hemsworth posted celebratory comments.

“It’s my birthday and announcement day! #thebrotherstrust” Holland captioned the video.

“Happy birthday you big legend,” 35-year-old Hemsworth, who plays Thor, commented.

“Happy birthday to my little brother Tom. You’re the future my friend. Hope you have a blast today!!” Pratt, 39, added, referencing the upcoming Onward movie, in which they play siblings.

Elsewhere on Holland’s birthday post, fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe member Tony Revolori added, “Happy birthday bro.”

Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home costar Zendaya also wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness

In addition, his former onscreen mom Naomi Watts, whom he starred with in The Impossible, shared throwback photos from their time on set.

In his birthday post, Holland was announcing the winner of the campaign benefiting his charity the Brothers Trust, which is run by Holland’s family.

The Brothers Trust “is keen to shine a light on charities who struggle to be heard in the noisy and competitive not-for-profit sector – and charities who can best demonstrate the most effective use of funds to profit the people in need and not on bloated administration,” according to the organization’s website.

Holland has become a beloved action movie star, starring in several blockbuster Marvel Universe movies as Spiderman.

Next, Holland and Pratt, who starred as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, will be reuniting as costars once again in Pixar’s upcoming movie Onward.

Just weeks after the two starred in the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame., Disney released the first glimpse of Onward, in which Pratt plays the boisterous older brother, while Holland is the gawky, more reserved younger sibling. Veep Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as their mom.

The first trailer for the family film shows how the world’s most magical creatures have fallen into a life of suburban normalcy, worrying mostly about their homes and families just like humans. Other than dealing with pesky unicorns that make a mess of their trash, the creatures live in harmony.

That’s all about to change as Pratt and Holland “go out on an adventure to see if there’s a little magic left in that world,” director and writer Dan Scanlon recently told PEOPLE.

Spiderman: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, while Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.