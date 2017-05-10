Happy Birthday, Chris Pine! Our Go-To Guide to The Hollywood Chrises

In honor of Chris Pine’s 41st birthday on Thursday, we’ve summarized the swooniest traits of Tinseltown’s Christophers

So many handsome, ripped men in Hollywood named Chris, so little time.

With their chiseled jaws, bulging biceps and sparkling smiles, how is the average moviegoer supposed to tell Chris Pratt from Chris Pine? That's why we've created this handy guide to recognizing your Chrises.

(Although, when in doubt, just remember that they're all very hot.)

Hair Color: Brown

Eyes: Blue and sparkling

Does He Have a Dreamy Accent? Uh … sometimes he slips into a Boston accent, which is made attractive by the fact that it's coming out of his mouth.

Does He Play a Superhero? Yes — he's Captain America himself, which basically means that being hot is one of his superpowers.

Does He Have a Brother? He does; his younger brother Scott is equally charming and handsome, and also an actor.

Is He Single? Yes, which means we're all still in with a chance. (Hey, a girl can dream!) One famous fan? Lizzo! The singer slid into his DMs over the summer, sparking hilarious back-and-forth banter that ended with the Grammy winner joking she was expecting a "little America" with the actor.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," he teased in reply. "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."

Does He Like Dogs? Yes, in fact, he and his dog Dodger are basically the sweetest human-animal pairing we've ever seen in this world. To advocate for adoption on National Rescue Dog Day in May, the Don't Look Up star even shared a video of the first time they met.

Oh, and Dodger is named after the Artful Dodger from Oliver, just in case you weren't already swooning.

Does He Look Equally Hot with a Beard? You bet he does.

How Do I Tell Him Apart from the Other Chrises? He's most likely wearing a backward baseball cap.

He's the Chris Most Likely to … Help you carry a heavy box into your house. It lets him be a gentleman and show off his biceps.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Hair Color: Blond

Eye Color: Blue, like the beautiful ocean waves

Does He Have a Dreamy Accent? Indeed — he's Australian.

Does He Play a Superhero? Yes, he plays Thor. You can recognize him by his gorgeous, flowing golden locks, although he's previously shorn them for roles in Thor: Ragnarok, Red Dawn and 12 Strong.

Does He Have a Brother? Yes — in fact, he has two hot brothers, Liam and Luke. The Hemsworth gene pool is arguably the most exceptional in the world.

Is He Married? Yes, to Elsa Pataky. And yes, they're absolutely perfect and charming together.

Does He Have Children? Yes, three: India, 9, and 7-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha. The adorable trio even baked their dad a cake for his Aug. 11 birthday.

Has He Ever Been PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive? Why, yes, he was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2014.

How Do I Tell Him Apart from the Other Hot Chrises? He's by far the blondest Chris on this list. Oh, yeah, and that accent.

He's the Chris Most Likely to … Kill a spider for you. He's Australian; there's nothing that scares him.

CHRIS PINE

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: The deepest, bluest of blues

Does He Have a Dreamy Accent? No, but his voice is plenty dreamy nonetheless.

Does He Play a Superhero? No, but he does play Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, so he's used to hanging out in outer space.

Does He Have a Brother? No

Is He Single? Notoriously private, Pine was last linked to girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, whom he first stepped out with in March 2018.

Does He Sing? Like an actual angel on earth.

Does He Look Equally Hot with a Beard? Abso-freaking-loutely

He's the Chris Most Likely to … Serenade you on a whim. Look, he played Prince Charming in Into the Woods, he knows how to make a girl swoon.

How does he feel about being a Hollywood Chris? He's joked that he deserves more credit! In a late 2020 interview with Comedy Central's Josh Horowitz, the star teased that his fans could step it up in showing support.

"I feel like I'm the underdog right now so I'll take all the support I can get," he joked when Horowitz told him he was his favorite of the foursome. "Those damn Chrises man, I just, it's either change my name or really just step it up," Pine added, before joking that they should all have a comic-con style event called, naturally, "Chris-icon."

CHRIS PRATT

Hair Color: Brown (although sometimes blonder)

Eye Color: Green, and gorgeous

Does He Have a Dreamy Accent? He doesn't need one.

Does He Play a Superhero? Yes — He's Peter Quill a.k.a. Star Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He also rushes to the rescue in the Jurassic Park films and Tomorrow War, proving he can save the day in many ways.

Does He Have a Brother? He has an older brother named Cully.

Is He Married? Yes, to Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, with whom he shares daughter Lyla Maria, 1. The actor is also dad to son Jack, 8½, with ex Anna Faris.

Was He Ever on a Cheesy Teen Soap Opera? You bet he was; he played Bright Abbott on Everwood from 2002 to 2006.

How Do I Tell Him Apart from the Other Chrises? Catch him in a baseball cap on his day off!

He's the Chris Most Likely to … Do something goofy in order to get a laugh. If there's one thing we learned from our years of binge-watching Parks and Recreation, it's that nobody commits to a bit quite like Pratt.