"I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you," Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote in her own tribute to Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Calls Himself a 'Lucky Man' on Third Wedding Anniversary with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are celebrating another year of wedded bliss.

The couple marked their third wedding anniversary Wednesday on social media, sharing sweet photos and tributes to each other.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 42, posted a message to his wife on Instagram alongside a series of photos of her posing with him, their children and rabbits.

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife," he wrote in the caption. "I'm a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️"

The couple celebrated their anniversary with a low-key coffee date after welcoming their second baby Eloise Christina last month. They are also parents to 22-month-old Lyla Maria while Pratt is dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"Happy Anniversary honey," Pratt shared on his Instagram Story as he showed a storefront displaying gear from his latest film. "We went for a little baby-free coffee and look what we found, Do not walk run to Jurassic World Dominion."

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, also shared a heartfelt Instagram in honor of their anniversary alongside two photos from their wedding day.

"Happy anniversary my love angel face 💓 I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever."

She continued, "You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you're the best postpartum caretaker — making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy. Happy anniversary! 💋"

The couple began dating in the summer of 2018 and wed a year later in Montecito, California, on June 8, 2019.