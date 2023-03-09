Chris Pratt Celebrates Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Mother-in-Law Maria Shriver on International Women's Day

"We would be nothing if it weren't for the women in our lives," Chris Pratt wrote of his mother, sister, wife and mother-in-law on International Women's Day

By
Published on March 9, 2023 12:23 AM
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Chris Pratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt is honoring the women in his life.

On Wednesday, Pratt, 43, paid tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and mother-in-law Maria Shriver as well as his own mother and sister in celebration of International Women's Day.

"We would be nothing if it weren't for the women in our lives. From my wife, my mom and sister to all the incredible women on my team who hold it down everyday," his caption began.

Chris Pratt/Instagram

"Congrats to @katherineschwarzenegger @mariashriver & Christina on their Changemaker award. Their dedication to social change is inspiring," Pratt wrote alongside a photo of the three women after winning the Visionary Women's 2023 Changemaker of the Year award earlier this week.

In addition to sharing photos from his childhood with his sister and mother, Pratt then encouraged his followers to "tag an inspiring woman in your life and show them some love."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Pratt/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Pratt/Instagram

Last month, the Jurassic World Dominion actor and his wife celebrated Valentine's Day with sweet tributes to each other on social media.

For her part, the Gift of Forgiveness author — who tied the knot with Pratt in June 2019 and shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 9 months, with the actor — posted a snuggled-up selfie along with the simple caption, "♥️valentine♥️."

Pratt shared a snapshot series leading with a photo of the couple, plus a few more sweet solo images of his smiling wife. "My love for you is as big as your hair! Happy Valentine's Day to my love," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A few days later, the couple then stepped out for a date night at the Super Nintendo World welcome ceremony at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor even gave a glimpse of the new park area on his Instagram Story with a video, writing, "You guys are going to freak when you see this place!!!" he wrote. "#SuperNintendoWorld is AWESOME! @unistudios."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters April 5.

