Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Success with Family Trip: 'Unbelievably Grateful'

"Thank you to everyone who checked out The Super Mario Bros. Movie this weekend!" the actor addressed fans on Instagram Tuesday

Published on April 11, 2023 01:48 PM
Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Success with Family Getaway, Bible Verse: 'Thank You'
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023); Chris Pratt. Photo: Universal Pictures, Chris Pratt/instagram

Chris Pratt is celebrating one-upping his career with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

After the animated film based on the popular Nintendo video-game franchise became a worldwide hit over the weekend, Pratt — who voices protagonist Mario in the movie — marked the occasion with a post on Instagram.

In his Tuesday post, Pratt, 43, posted a series of photos from an outdoor getaway with his brother and the latter's girlfriend, in which the Guardians of the Galaxy star could be seen bonding with wildlife and enjoying the great outdoors.

"Thank you to everyone who checked out The Super Mario Bros. Movie this weekend!" Pratt began his caption. "If you haven't yet, do!"

Pratt continued, "To celebrate I held a baby goat, caught a couple bass, found a blacktail shed, drank some coffee and hung out with my bro in the A- frame he and his girlfriend Lindsay refurbished, got teased because Lindsay actually found the shed not me but I took a picture like I found it. Am I jealous? Yes. But would I tell her that? No."

He concluded by sharing a Bible verse: "Psalm 23 'He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me to still water.' #StillwaterRanch."

The Parks and Recreation alum also shared a message of gratitude to his Instagram Story on Monday, which began, "Wow! So unbelievably grateful!"

"Thank you to everyone who went to see The #SuperMarioMovie this weekend!!!" Pratt added, before ending with one of the fictional plumber's signature catchphrases: "Let's a go!!!"

Based on the popular Nintendo franchise, the animated film opened in previews Tuesday before its official debut in theaters Wednesday. Its five-day domestic haul as of Sunday was $204.6 million, while the overseas earnings stood at $173 million across 70 markets.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's all-star voice cast also features Jack Black as Bowser Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong and more.

At the movie's April 1 premiere in Los Angeles, Pratt told PEOPLE that his 10-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris, "really freaked out" when he saw his dad bring the eponymous character to the big screen.

"He saw it already and he's thrilled. He loves it," said Pratt. "He took all his friends and he really freaked out."

"My daughters are little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully they'll think their dad is cool," quipped the actor, who also shares daughters Lyla, 2½, and Eloise, 10 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.

