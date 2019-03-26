Chris Pratt made sure to give ex-wife Anna Faris a heads up before he popped the question to fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Mom actress, 42, revealed that Pratt reached out to her and let her know he planned on asking Schwarzenegger to marry him before he made his move.

“Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do… So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that [son] Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together?” Faris told Laura Wasser on the divorce attorney’s Divorce Sucks! podcast, as reported by The Blast.

“How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love that we had for each other, and have for each other? So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, and he was like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just want to give you a heads-up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’”

Faris had previously said that Pratt also texted her following his proposal in January.

“Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I’m so happy for them,” the actress said on her Unqualified podcast in January. “I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him. I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

She continued, “Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, I proposed to Katherine last night. And I was like, ‘Ahhh, that’s amazing.’ And I texted him back like, ‘Just want to remind you I’m an ordained minister!”

Pratt and Faris settled their divorce in November after eight years of marriage. Each waived their right to spousal support. They’ll continue to co-parent Jack and stipulated they live within a 5-mile radius of each other until their son completed the sixth grade.

Faris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett for a year and a half, while the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, was first linked to Schwarzenegger, 29, in June.

Both couples took Jack trick-or-treating for Halloween in October, and the group was spotted laughing and smiling together.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” Pratt wrote on Instagram in January. “Proud to love boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️”

The actors have made it clear that they will remain a united front in the wake of their split, with Faris saying on her podcast that there is “no bitterness” that Pratt will again say “I do.”

“I’m just so happy that we’re all really happy,” she said, later adding that “they’re both f—- amazing people and I’m so happy.”