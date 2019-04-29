Chris Pratt Shares 'Really Illegal' Behind-the-Scenes Video from Avengers: Endgame Set

Chris Pratt pulled back the curtain on one of Avengers: Endgame‘s biggest moments on Monday, sharing a rare behind-the-scenes video from the set of the superhero blockbuster film.

The 39-year-old actor — who plays Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — uploaded said clip to his Instagram, explaining in the caption that he shot the footage even though he was told not to.

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the [Avengers: Endgame] set,” he wrote. “Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

Those who saw Avengers: Endgame will recognize the moment clearly. It comes from the epic final battle sequence in the movie, where the Avengers team unites to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Seen in Pratt’s clip are a bevy of the franchise’s biggest stars, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Tom Holland, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, and Pom Klementieff.

“This is a really illegal video,” he admits, after panning the camera to show everyone in the room.

Avengers: Endgame obliterated box office records over the weekend with a $1.2 billion global opening.

In the U.S. alone, it brought in a $350 million, blowing past the previous record of $257.7 million (set last year by Avengers: Infinity War).

Anticipation for the movie was so high that AMC announced that select theaters across the country would stay open all weekend around-the-clock so that as many fans as possible could catch the action.

“With a desire to satisfy as many Marvel fans as possible on Thursday and through the weekend, AMC’s programming team is reviewing ticket sales theater by theater and adding showtimes later and later,” Elizabeth Frank, AMC executive vice president of worldwide programming, said in a statement. “In fact, there are multiple AMC locations that will be operating around-the-clock from Thursday night through Sunday.”