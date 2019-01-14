Chris Pratt Asked Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Permission Before Proposing: Source

Before Chris Pratt could get down on one knee to propose to Katherine Schwarzenegger, he had to have a very important conversation with her parents.

The actor, who announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger on Sunday, spoke to her parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, to ask for permission before popping the question, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He asked for Maria and Arnold ’s blessing and was very traditional about things,” says the source.

The source adds the question came as no surprise to her parents — Pratt, 39, has long been vocal about his desire to start a future with Schwarzenegger, 29.

“Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning,” says the source. “Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

After being set up by Shriver earlier this summer, Pratt made it a point to bond with Schwarzenegger’s entire family.

In December, the actor was seen attending a basketball game with Schwarzenegger’s younger brother Patrick, and he even spent Thanksgiving at Shiver’s home.

“They are a very tight-knit crew — and they love that Chris is a good-hearted, family-oriented person,” a second source tells PEOPLE. “From the beginning, Chris has been part of family activities and dinners at Maria’s home — he dotes on Katherine.”

So when Pratt proposed to Schwarzenegger after a whirlwind summer romance, it was an easy yes.

“Katherine has been very secure with Chris since they began dating,” says the first source. “When people asked her or her family if she and Chris had a future together, it was always a ‘Yes, of course!’ “