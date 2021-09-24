Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and More Join Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie

Super Mario Bros. is getting the Hollywood treatment!

Pratt is set to voice the iconic Mario, with Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Black as Bowser and Key as Toad. Rogen is set to voice Donkey Kong, and Charlie Day will voice Luigi.

The cast also includes Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The movie will also include a cameo from Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario and others in the video game series since the 1990s.

The upcoming movie will be produced by Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination's Chris Meledandri. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct the film after previously collaborating on the animated series Teen Titans Go! and the film Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part scribe Matthew Fogel will write the script.

"Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date," said Meledandri.

Shigeru added, "We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game. The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen."

This is the latest video game property getting a movie adaptation. Sonic the Hedgehog broke records during its release in early 2020, with a sequel green-lit and expected in theaters in April 2022.

Tom Holland is also set to star in the upcoming Uncharted, based on the popular video game about a treasure hunter who travels around the world uncovering historical mysteries.