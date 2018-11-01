Exes Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Go Trick-or-Treating with Son Jack and New Significant Others

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt‘s son Jack had one special Halloween with mom and dad — and their new significant others!

Pratt, 39, and Faris, 41, hit the streets on Halloween night to trick-or-treat around their neighborhood in Los Angeles with 5-year-old Jack, a source tells PEOPLE.

The exes also brought along their new partners to join in on the family fun, with Pratt sticking close to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, and Faris seen holding hands with her cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett, 48.

“Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” the source adds. “It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

The happy group were seen smiling and laughing all together as they all walked around in costume. Jack was covered head-to-toe in a ninja costume, while Pratt and Schwarzenegger matched as Vikings. Barrett seemed to be dressed as Daenarys from Game of Thrones while Faris looked like a modern-day Snow White. Jack and Schwarzenegger also carried matching bright orange pumpkins to collect their candy during the fun outing.

Pratt and Faris, who were married for eight years, first announced they were splitting on August 6, 2017 with a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

Faris was linked to Barrett in Sept. 2017 while Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted together on Father’s Day earlier this year.

Pratt and Faris officially filed for divorce in December 2017, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. They both asked for joint custody of Jack.